-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFI. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

NASDAQ:INFI remained flat at $$1.16 during midday trading on Friday. 965,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.