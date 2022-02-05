$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

