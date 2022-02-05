-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Euronav reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EURN. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

EURN stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 2,531,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $9,003,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

