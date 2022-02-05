$0.24 EPS Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $927.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

