-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.