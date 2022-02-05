$0.26 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

MGIC opened at $19.03 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $933.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

