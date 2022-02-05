-$0.27 EPS Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.11). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 507,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 180,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 66.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 179.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 542,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,211. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

