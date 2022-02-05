$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,762. The firm has a market cap of $391.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

