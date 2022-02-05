$0.44 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

