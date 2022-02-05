$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,327. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $470.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

