$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 956,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,133. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.