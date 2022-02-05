-$0.60 EPS Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.43). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.61 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $123,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,380 shares of company stock worth $404,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

