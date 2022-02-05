$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.18. 291,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,576. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.