$0.74 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.10. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.