$0.76 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNB Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

