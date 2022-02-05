$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. 1,590,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

