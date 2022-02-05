$0.83 EPS Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 198,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

