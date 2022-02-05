$0.83 EPS Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of NTB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 198,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $41.65.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
