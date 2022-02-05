-$0.94 EPS Expected for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) to report ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.14). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

XLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLO opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.