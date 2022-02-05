-$0.94 EPS Expected for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) to report ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.14). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).
In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:XLO opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.95.
About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.