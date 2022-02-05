$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Regions Financial also reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

