$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.42.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

