$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.15. AGCO posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGCO.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

