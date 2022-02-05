$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp also reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 806,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

