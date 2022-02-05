$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.55 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $207.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.