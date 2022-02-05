111,975 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Matador Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Matador Resources by 47.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Matador Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

