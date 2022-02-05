$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report $120,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $460,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

CLSN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.90. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

