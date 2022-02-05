1,200,000 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.84% of Golden Arrow Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,045,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $7,237,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $6,129,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

