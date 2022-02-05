1,200,000 Shares in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 15.70% of TB SA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,388,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,712,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

TBSA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA).

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.