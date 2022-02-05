$123.79 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post sales of $123.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $504.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $508.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $530.90 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $538.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

