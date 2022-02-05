12,333,522 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,333,522 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,078,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.26% of DiDi Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter worth approximately $5,534,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 143.0% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 170,100 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.33 and a 1-year high of 18.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 7.45.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

