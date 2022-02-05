$127.56 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $127.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $128.02 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $133.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $513.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.51 million to $518.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $541.27 million, with estimates ranging from $530.73 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $101,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $52.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.