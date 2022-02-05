12,753 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

ARVN opened at $69.35 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,694 shares of company stock worth $34,380,518 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

