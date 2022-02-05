$128.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report sales of $128.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.98 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $491.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 87,512 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

