$129.77 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post sales of $129.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.86 million and the lowest is $128.68 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year sales of $522.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $526.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $535.01 million, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.53 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

