$13.68 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $13.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 over the last ninety days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $772,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $24.80 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a PE ratio of 496.10 and a beta of 0.50.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

