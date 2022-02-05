130,000 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,359,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000.

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $15.84 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

