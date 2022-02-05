13,164 Shares in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Purchased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,177,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,980,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth about $54,822,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $195.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.95.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

