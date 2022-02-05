132,503 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 73.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 148.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.90 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.