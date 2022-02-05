$140.57 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report $140.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Harmonic posted sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $589.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.39 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.11 million, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Harmonic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Harmonic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

