$157.83 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce sales of $157.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.50 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 330.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $447.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $451.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $707.82 million, with estimates ranging from $666.90 million to $752.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCS. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

