17,783 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

MetLife stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.