$181.37 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post sales of $181.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the lowest is $179.10 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $186.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $764.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.08. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.