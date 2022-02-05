1,934,555 Shares in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,934,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.76% of Gaotu Techedu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOTU stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.16. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

