1,966,338 Shares in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,966,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,266,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.42% of CS Disco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $356,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $34.14 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAW. Citigroup lowered their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last three months.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

