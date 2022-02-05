$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

