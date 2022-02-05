-$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report ($2.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.40). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($8.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 500,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,736. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after purchasing an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

