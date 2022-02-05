$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

