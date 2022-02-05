$205.60 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post $205.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.94 million and the highest is $207.64 million. Endava reported sales of $139.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $840.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $850.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

DAVA opened at $127.08 on Friday. Endava has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 71.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth $4,229,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

