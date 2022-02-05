$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $207.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.10 million and the lowest is $205.60 million. Perficient reported sales of $162.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $753.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $103.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after buying an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

