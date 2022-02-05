224,362 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,326,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NZS Capital LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,518,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock valued at $277,713,682. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

