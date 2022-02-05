23,044 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 143,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 88,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 213,245.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

